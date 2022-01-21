Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.82.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of D.UN opened at C$25.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.26.

In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.