Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,098,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 786,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 298,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 456.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 198,392 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 103.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,445,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,721 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNB opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -167.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

