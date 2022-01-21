Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

DNLMY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,400 ($19.10) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

