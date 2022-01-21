Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €60.00 ($68.18) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.95 ($55.62).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €40.24 ($45.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.10. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

