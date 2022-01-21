Dusk Network Price Down 27% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $260.86 million and approximately $103.00 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006164 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.