E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,654,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115,525 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.95.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.