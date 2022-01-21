E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $501,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average of $154.42. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

