E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $841,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 31,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $12,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $150.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,233 shares of company stock worth $23,944,005 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

