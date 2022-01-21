E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $445,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 88,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,866 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $216.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.