Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

