Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.92 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.