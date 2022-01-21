Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.79 Million Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

