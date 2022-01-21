Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,859 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Qualys worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,473 shares of company stock worth $51,547,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

