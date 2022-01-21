Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,028 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $515.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.