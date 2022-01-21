Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.25. 186,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.