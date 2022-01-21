easyJet’s (EZJ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.62) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.82) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.67) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.67) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.30) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.98).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 638.60 ($8.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 563.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 695.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.94).

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,288.13).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.