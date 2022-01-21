Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of EOI stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 23.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

