Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of TEAF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

