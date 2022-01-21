Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EC opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

