Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 14,889 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.06 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

