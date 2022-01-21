Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 281 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after buying an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $190.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

