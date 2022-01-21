Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,636,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $480.64 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $375.06 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.01.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

