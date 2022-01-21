Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $985,000 Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 1,592.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $22.35 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.

