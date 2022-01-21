Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,735 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $223.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.