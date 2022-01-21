eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 219.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 216.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.