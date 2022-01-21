Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGO. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

EGO opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

