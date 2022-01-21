Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Electricité de France from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.1205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

