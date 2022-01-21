Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Price Target Cut to €13.70

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

ECIFY stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

