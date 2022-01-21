Electrum Dark Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $7,045.69 and $67.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00114239 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars.

