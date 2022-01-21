Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 11,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

