ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.30

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 30,455 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

