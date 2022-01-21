Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,306. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. 3,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,592. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.