Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $57.09 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,306 in the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

