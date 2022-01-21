Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

