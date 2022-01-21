Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 35.07.

EDR stock opened at 30.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 27.60.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,350 shares of company stock worth $18,888,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.