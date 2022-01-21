ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

