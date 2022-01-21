Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Up 5%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price was up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 7,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,128,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

