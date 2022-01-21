Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $20.18 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $28,040,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

