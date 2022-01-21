Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.
ESMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.
Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $20.18 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $28,040,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
