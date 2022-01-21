ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €16.50 ($18.75) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.86 ($16.89).

Shares of ETR ENI traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €13.29 ($15.10). 5,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion and a PE ratio of 33.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.43. ENI has a 12 month low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 12 month high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

