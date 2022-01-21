Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ENI by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on E shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

