Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$268.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$278.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.5400001 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.