Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.20).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.91. The company has a market cap of £9.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

In other Enteq Upstream news, insider Andrew Law purchased 51,056 shares of Enteq Upstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,168.96 ($11,146.08).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

