EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EOG. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.41.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.