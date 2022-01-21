Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilly’s, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS opened at $11.92 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $369.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

