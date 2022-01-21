Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,989.00.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,420.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,671.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,768.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

