Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$12.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

