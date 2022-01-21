Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €120.00 ($136.36) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERMAY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

ERMAY stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Eramet has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

