Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 20%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK)’s stock price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.06. Approximately 94,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 63,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$508.01 million and a PE ratio of -23.11.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

