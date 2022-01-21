Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Head to Head Review

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 1,245.52% -63.29% -39.68%

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esports Technologies and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $160,000.00 1,053.16 -$15.20 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 23.05 -$45.06 million N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Esports Technologies and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

