ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

GWH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

